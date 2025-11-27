"AITA for not contributing to my sister's rent?"

A few years ago I moved to Boston for grad school. Since my sister lives there too and my university gave me a studio apartment that I can pay with student loans, she secretly stayed in this apartment with me for free until the end of my grad program.

Independent of that, she also owes me ~$15k over the span of several years because she didn't make enough money to cover her rent while in medical school. I feel like this context is important to understand why I think I'm not in the wrong.

Once I graduated we needed to get a new apartment, and my sister purposely went for a 2 bedroom fancy high-rise that was near the hospital she works at that I could TECHNICALLY afford with my meager salary, but not by much.