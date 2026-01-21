'AITA for not contributing to my girlfriend’s mortgage or moving back in?' UPDATED

Not long after I left, she started reaching out. calling, texting, asking me to come back. She told me she realized how serious things had gotten and admitted she had underestimated how uncomfortable the living situation had become for me. Eventually, she made the decision to ask her ex to move out, which was a huge step for her and showed me that she really valued our relationship.

She also refinanced the house and we had an open, honest conversation about finances. We came to a mutual agreement on what I would contribute going forward, something that would fair and sustainable for both of us. While my name still isn’t on the deed, we’ve been clearer about financial expectations and boundaries, and that’s made all the difference.