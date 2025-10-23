'AITA for not financially contributing to my son's wedding unless he gets a prenup?'

This whole conversation had all my alarm bells ringing. I didnt have any issues with her until now. To be fair, we havent spent a ton of time together. My job kept me very busy till 6 months ago. I discussed it with my husband and he agreed with me. We had a private conversation with my son and shared what happened. He looked pretty sad and told us she has been asking him to make the request of us.

And that he said no, as he knew it wasn't a right expectation. My husband asked point blank if he is getting a prenup and my son said no. I said considering that my future DIL went over my son's head to ask his mom for money, he would be stupid not to get one. He kept saying we are judging her too harshly based on one incident.