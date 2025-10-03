"AITA for not correcting my friend when she called me 'Grandma?'"

I(33F) took in my niece(21F) when she was 13. My niece lived with my mom, who passed from cancer and I was given custody until my sister(38F) could be reevaluated. She had lost custody due to substance use issues.
CPS cleared my sister for custody, but she had relapsed as a coping mechanism when we lost our mom so my niece stayed with me. Now, I never let my niece call me Mom. I was her aunt. I would provide for her. I wanted her to know I had her back and she could tell me anything, there would be no judgement, just support.
My friends would refer to her as my daughter and I would correct them and say she's my niece, but my friends would respond, "Say what you want, but you're her mom." I would just brush them off, albeit with a bit of pride in myself. My niece had a daughter this year, and my sister is back in her life. She's been clean for 2 years and in recovery.
She wants to be the grandma that our mom could never be to my niece because she had to raise her instead. I think this is great and I am excited to finally be the cool aunt. We had a party at my house recently and my friend asks "How's my favorite GILF doing?" Using the acronym for Mother I'd Like to F*** but replacing the Mother with Grandma.
I answered her question, the conversation moves on, and the party continues. Afterwards, my sister approaches me and asks why my friend called me a GILF and I say they have jokingly called me a Grandma ever since we found out my niece was pregnant.
She made a face of disgust stating, "But you're not a grandmother. I'm baby's name's grandma. You're just her aunt." I replied, "I know that but I was just excited to see her I guess, it wasn't a priority to remind her."
I shrugged it off trying to imply it wasn't a big deal but my sister did not let it go. "Well I find that rude considering I was right there. I'm the grandmother. You should have said something." My niece overheard and tried to tell her that it wasn't a big deal and that they were my friends and they always said stuff like that.
When my sister asked for her to explain, my niece told her about how they referred to my niece as my daughter. This only upset her more, "She's not your daughter. She is my daughter. I made the hard decision to let her stay with you because you could give her things that I never could but that does not make you her mother."
My niece still tried to defend me but my sister wouldn't hear any of it. She took the baby in her carseat and went outside to wait for my niece to go home as she had gotten a ride to my house from her. I gave my niece a hug goodbye and told her not to worry about it, that my sister would get over it.
It's been a few weeks, she has not responded to my messages. I can't help but feel she's making a mountain out of a molehill. I don't want her to think I'm trying to take her spot. She has worked hard to get where she's at and I'm happy for her progress. Should I have just corrected my friend like I always do? So AITA?
Rredhead926 wrote:
NTA, but your sister sure is! You were your niece's mother in every way that mattered. If your niece had wanted to call you mom, that would be her right. If your niece wants you to be thought of as this baby's grandmother, that is also her right. Your sister needs to stop making this all about her, or she's not going to have any relationship with her daughter or grandchild.
OP responded:
To be clear, it's just me she's iced out. She and her daughter are still in a positive state. And thank you. I really do know that for all intents and purposes that I played the mom role, I also did not want to fully take the position just in case my sister got her stuff together like she has now.
I think it's FOMO on my sister's part but some family have also mentioned how I made a big deal about being an aunt that I should have just corrected my friend. 🤷♀️
International-Fee255 wrote:
NTA. You guys could probably do with some family therapy, and your sister needs her own therapist. Sounds like your sister is jealous but also sounds like she thinks she did you a massive favour by *letting you look after her daughter when she literally couldn't. There's a lot of healing to happen here, and your sister needs to learn to get over herself.
OP responded:
I will suggest that. Might have to get my niece to spin it to her mom, but would love to put all cards on the table in a healthy manner.
Ma-Hu wrote:
NTA. You're a star for stepping up and for being such a good parent figure for your niece. Some would have let her be taken into care. Well done. Your sister has a long ways to go on her journey to recovery if she can't admit that her daughter was taken away from her because of her addiction.
She should be very grateful that her daughter and granddaughter have had a safe space, a secure home, a stable upbringing (latterly) with you - their bonus mother and grandmother. If she is in denial about that, and is angry with you, she needs to do a lot more hard work.
inturnaround wrote:
NTA. This is way more about your sister's insecurity than anything else. She effed up and missed out on a lot of her child's life. So she's wary that her place has been usurped. The only reason it really hasn't it because of your grace.
You know the truth. Your niece knows the truth. Probably deep down even you sister knows the truth. But she's feeling ashamed, but that shame became externalized and turned into anger against you. Stop reaching out. She'll reply when and if she's ready.
Thank you all for your input. I will give my sister more time to get her emotions in order but I do think some group therapy is in order. My niece is an adult now and a new mother so I'm not pushing for her to get in the middle of this. She thinks the comment was funny because it's a ridiculous idea to her (and me) to think of me as a grandmother. I'm only 33 years old, Grandma is not a title I wish to add so young.
To add some info for her 'letting me' keep my niece, her parental rights were re-instated before she had relapsed and there was a pull and shove for a few months until my niece ultimately ended up in my care (without any CPS involvement).
I didn't legally adopt her, and I think that's where my sister's comment stemmed from. Also, I am a mother in my own right, I have a son who is younger than my niece who adores her and his new baby cousin. So I definitely don't think it was a dig at my parenting skills.
Thank you again, especially those that reached out. The pov from my sister must be devastating and I can only imagine having something like add#$tion take away the chance to be there for her child; The self-blame and regret that probably ran through her mind when it happened.
She did wait until the party was mostly over to confront me and it was only family in the house which is a huge step for her because she was never the one to keep quiet from a fight if she thought she was in the right. Anyways, I hope yall have a good day, sorry for the long comment. 🫶
Marshwiggletreacle wrote:
NTA, your sister chose herself when she made the decisions that led her to lose her daughter, she was never a mother, she is now playing grandma but with her attitude it looks like anything she doesn't like could be used as an excuse to push her down that slippery slope.
It's hard looking after a child, you have love, emotional support, financial support and helped her navigate life. You actually mothered her. You sister didn't go from loving parent one day overnight when the girl was 13. It would have been years of stress and neglect for the child.
She can't just walk in and place a label on her collar and take over and expect everyone else to walk on eggshells around her. She made those decisions and she needs to own that. She is TA.
flowerybutterfly96 wrote:
Exactly. The sister is just oversensitive because of her guilt about being absent from her child's life for a significant portion of time.
TAforscranton wrote:
NTA. I’d say N A H because I can totally empathize with how your sister is probably feeling. It sounds like she’s kinda trying to erase the past instead of making peace with it. Sobriety is hard and it sounds like she’s doing well and wants to let bygones be bygones. It’s totally reasonable that the topic of you raising your niece is a sore spot for her.
You being called a grandma in front of her probably feels sort of like a “consequence” and she’s in a place where she no longer wants to feel like she needs to atone for her actions. She wanted a fresh start and to move on, so a surprise “consequence” threw her for a loop. It might also make her feel like her progress was minimized.
HOWEVER, if someone decides to seek rehabilitation, improve their life, repair relationships, etc…it doesn’t change the way people around them were affected by their behavior before they got help.
So what now? Are you guys supposed to pretend you had no part in raising your niece? Like you can’t take that back, but you can do your best to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Your sister is slightly TA for being hyper sensitive to this but I totally understand why she would feel that way.