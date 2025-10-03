"AITA for not correcting my friend when she called me 'Grandma?'"

I shrugged it off trying to imply it wasn't a big deal but my sister did not let it go. "Well I find that rude considering I was right there. I'm the grandmother. You should have said something." My niece overheard and tried to tell her that it wasn't a big deal and that they were my friends and they always said stuff like that.

When my sister asked for her to explain, my niece told her about how they referred to my niece as my daughter. This only upset her more, "She's not your daughter. She is my daughter. I made the hard decision to let her stay with you because you could give her things that I never could but that does not make you her mother."