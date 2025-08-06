'AITA for not co-signing a mortgage agreement for my parents and brother?'

"AITA for not co-signing a mortgage agreement for my parents?"

I (21f) have been asked by my parents to cosign a home mortgage worth 200k with my brother (22m). For context, my dad and brother lives 3 hours away from my mom and my other siblings because of work. I live in another province for military posting reasons.

My dad and brother are currently paying rent, and they’re looking to buy a house. However, my dad has filed for bankruptcy and my brother has only been working for 3 months at his new job so he might not get approved.

That’s why they need me to co-sign for my name and ID. They told me I won’t be paying anything because I wont need to put my banking information. That my brother and dad will pay it and i just have to act as a cosigner.