'AITA for refusing to cut off my BFF after my daughter got hurt while he was babysitting?'

he called me almost immediately after calling an ambulance and he was crying and blaming himself so much I barely understood what he was even saying. We obviously left the wedding and went straight to the hospital where my friend and his family were already there, he literally got on his knees in front of us and kept apologising.

I told him it was okay and she’s fine and alive but my wife was mad, my daughter was crying and in pain but the doctors assured us that she’d be fine and there likely won’t be long lasting complications or anything like that thankfully and she’d be back to normal in a couple of weeks and he said she’s a tough little kid.