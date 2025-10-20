'AITA for refusing to cut off my ex-SIL after the divorce against my brother's wishes?'

I know I probably should have asked what the issue was but life got rough fast. I had a baby, who ended up in the NICU and I ended up having surgery during my c-section because my uterus was ripping apart. Husband had two surgeries. One of my kids broke their arm and had surgery. SIL reached out every time, visited us, and even offer help whenever we needed it.

My brother, who knew of all of this through family members including our parents, didn't even send a text. Finally I find out through another family member that my brother was mad that I still have contact with ex-sil and thinks I should have cut her off all those years ago. I tried talking to him.