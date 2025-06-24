'AITA for not defending my BIL for missing the birth of his daughter even though I missed the birth of mine?' UPDATED

Well, I wasn’t expecting the response on my last post! I thought some of you might like an update and a couple of people on Twitter requested it. It’s a happy ending, you’ll be glad to hear.

I did send Josh this post and he admitted that he messed up. Brad has reported to me that Josh has well and truly repented. Their baby girl is now four weeks old and Josh has been on night duty since she was a week old. He apologised to Brad, for not being there for him, and to me, for dragging me in to it. Both of us forgave him, and it seems everything will be okay.