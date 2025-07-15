'AITA for not defending my brother to my husband after my brother threatened his business?'

EDIT- seeing a lot of people thinking I didn’t defend my husband, I left that part out bc I didn’t need judgement on if I was TA for doing that. My family and I haven’t spoke since this happened and I definitely had a screaming match with my mother after this happened.

arseholierthanthou wrote:

ESH except your husband. The only reason your husband has any association with your family is you. He could otherwise cut your brother and mother out of his life at a moment's notice. You are the reason they are his problem.

So it's your responsibility to deal with them, not leave that to him. You should have been proactive in defending your husband, not leaving him to fight for himself. You have kept quiet about your brother's obvious problems and that silence has only emboldened the situation. The answer to 'he's doing his best,' by the way, is, 'then that's not good enough, and he needs to do better.'