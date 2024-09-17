'AITA for not defending my friend when my fiancé was mean to her?' 'She was trying make my fiancé insecure.'

So last night we all went out to dinner and the other two girls and my girl were getting along really well. They really hit it off until Emma joined us later in the evening. She started of making passive aggressive backhanded comments to Zaira who intially just rolled her eyes and laughed but I told Emma to stop because I didn’t want the night to end with someone crying.

She took this as a joke, but stopped messing with Zaira for a while and then she started up again. I think she was trying make my fiancé insecure or jealous or something but Emma kept saying how close we are because we game. Zaira knows I’m not close with her because every time I play with them she is either in my lap or right next to me watching me play.