"AITA for not disclosing to my housemates that my family has money and refusing to pay more monthly?"

I (23F) live with seven other people, two girls and five boys (one of them is my boyfriend). We are all between 22-25. We started renting together three years ago when we were all in the same university and just kept doing it.

We split rent and utilities equally. We are all at least friendly with each other and regularly have parties/travel together, but we are not all that close. Recently, during a party, we were all a bit drunk and were talking about funny stories from our families and I commented that I studied in a very elite school in our city.

One of the boys, Jay (25), was very surprised because it is a very expensive school. He started asking me questions about the way I grew up and eventually just said "wow you are rich." I thought that was it and we kept having fun.