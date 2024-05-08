Woman seeks divorce following husband's lack of support when his kids openly mock her. AITA?

I would never Just abandon them… but I do need time for myself because my feelings were disregarded. Yes I am an adult but I still have feelings that were hurt and need time for myself.

I never asked or expected them to be perfect. I never expected them to be the most mature people but I am allowed to be hurt and take time for myself during all of this. They have feelings and so do I.

I love them very much, they are my children but this is a very complicated situation. This is not because “they called me the B word” I’ve been called worse, I’m a woman.