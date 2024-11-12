"AITA for not driving my gf to school because I didn’t want to lose my parking spot?"

Ebrithil1

My gf (24F) and I (23M) live in the city and finding parking is a nightmare. When we moved here I sold my car because I had to move both of our cars every week due to street sweeping. We kept her car because mine was manual and she couldn’t drive it, so we decided her’s was the better option.

Since we started dating (over 2 years now), I’ve been the one to drive us everywhere, so now that I sold my car, I’m typically the one driving hers around. Whenever we get a parking ticket or maintenance has to be done, I’m the one who takes care of it.