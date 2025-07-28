'AITA for refusing to go to my mom’s house after she said she might need 911?' UPDATED

She hasn’t responded to any texts or calls since. I considered driving to her place (it’s about 45 minutes away) but she’s done similar things in the past where she creates urgency and then disengages. It’s hard to tell when it’s a genuine emergency versus emotional pressure. I decided if I didn’t hear back by morning, I’d call in a wellness check.

Still, I’m wondering if I should’ve just gone anyway. I don’t want to assume the worst, but I also don’t want to keep falling into emotionally manipulative situations either.

AITA for not going up there personally to check on her because of her patterns?