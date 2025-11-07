'AITA for not encouraging my son to see my dad's wife as his grandma?'

He asked if that was intentional and I said yes. I told him she's not my son's grandma and I don't want to encourage him to see her that way. I said it's nothing personal but she's not mom and other than my wife's mom there is no other grandma.

Jane's feelings were hurt by my stance because she has no children or grandchildren of her own and apparently she imagined a much closer relationship to me and any future children of mine when she and dad started dating. She said her wish wasn't to become my mom but to take on matriarchal role in the family and to become grandma to any grandkids.