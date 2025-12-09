'AITA for not extending the lease of a friend who knew about my GF’s infidelity and didn't tell?'

"AITA for not extending the below market lease of a close friend who knew about my girlfriend’s infidelity but didn’t tell me?"

My girlfriend and have been in a relationship for half a decade, and during this relationship, I became close with a lot of her friends. I considered these people my close friends, and while I hate sounding transactional, I did a lot more to these people than the other way, which I was fine with, because I thought they were my close friends.

One of these friends had some issues with her credit and she had a lot of debt to pay back on, so to help her with it, when she was looking for a place to stay, I was able to convince my parents to have her stay in a condo that they own (I help them manage it since they don’t live close by) and offer her extremely low rent (barely covers the property tax and the strata fee).