'AITA for not feeling anything after my daughter passed away?'

I tried to explain that I was there through everything the hospital stays, the surgeries, the fear every time a monitor beeped. I loved my daughter. But now that she’s gone, my brain feels like it slammed a door shut because the reality is too big to process.

My ex said she feels abandoned in her grief and that I’m making the loss harder for her because I “refuse to feel anything.” She said she doesn’t know how I could be so emotionless.

My friends say people grieve differently and that shock can look like this. Her family says I’m heartless. AITA for not reacting the way everyone expected after my daughter’s passing?

