'AITA for not feeling remorse for my actions as a teenager toward my dad's wife?'

I was 10 when he remarried. But he only knew her a couple of months before they got married and he moved her in two weeks before the wedding which is when he pawned us off on her. She told me and my sister who was 3 at the time that she was our new mom and she was going to take care of us now.

I got mad and yelled at her and said she wasn't my mom. She told me I didn't have to feel that way right now but eventually I'd see she was our new mom and I couldn't stop it. I yelled some more and stormed off. That was the start of me hating that woman for insisting she was my new mom.