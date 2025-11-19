'AITA for not firing the cleaning lady because my girlfriend asked me to?'

I need people to weigh in. I (M,42) have a cleaning lady who comes every other week. She’s super hardworking, really nice, and I completely trust her. She comes while I’m at work and I get to come home to a clean house ! the best feeling.
One time she told me she drank a can of Pepsi from my fridge and even asked if she should pay me back. I told her she 100% has my permission to take a break and eat/drink whatever she needs while she’s here.
Since then she’ll occasionally have a pop, a glass of juice, or once she said she had a piece of toast. She’s never helped herself to any meals, snacks, or anything beyond that.
My girlfriend (F, 38) was over the other night and said she saw my cleaning lady “stealing from the fridge.” I told her she wasn’t stealing lol she has my permission, and she’s definitely not sitting around being lazy. She was taking a break!
My girlfriend said it’s weird, unprofessional, and that it could lead to “boundary crossing.” I told her I’ve known this woman for two years and nothing like that has ever happened. GF thinks I should fire her before it “gets worse.” Am I wrong for thinking: why change something that’s been working perfectly fine? Am I being weird?
Klutzy-Contest-1640 said:
NTA your cleaning lady is following pre-determined rules and is not taking advantage of you. As you said, she’s hard working and doing what you agreed with. Why mess with what’s not broken?
BulbasaurRanch said:
You’ve got a girlfriend problem, she doesn’t appear to be a decent person if that’s her reaction. She looks down on this woman for being a cleaning lady. NTA.
TararaBoomDA said:
Keep the cleaning lady. Dump the girlfriend.
Khabuem said:
NTA and take a hard look at your girlfriend and how she treats working class people and people serving her specifically. Is this weirdly selfish mindset a one off or part of a pattern?
Background_System726 said:
NTA. You have employed this woman for 2 years. You are happy with the current arrangement. You don't feel any issue with the situation as it stands. I think some people might not be okay with it because they're probably not very nice people. It's your house, your employee, your comfort level and your GF is out of bounds and should mind her own business on this issue
youknowimright25 said:
Nta. Is she that nuts about everything? Be ready for a life of crazy.
BADoVLAD said:
NTA - Your girlfriend is angry that you're treating "the help" as if she were a human being. Think about that.