"AITA for not firing the cleaning lady because my girlfriend asked me to?"

I need people to weigh in. I (M,42) have a cleaning lady who comes every other week. She’s super hardworking, really nice, and I completely trust her. She comes while I’m at work and I get to come home to a clean house ! the best feeling.

One time she told me she drank a can of Pepsi from my fridge and even asked if she should pay me back. I told her she 100% has my permission to take a break and eat/drink whatever she needs while she’s here.

Since then she’ll occasionally have a pop, a glass of juice, or once she said she had a piece of toast. She’s never helped herself to any meals, snacks, or anything beyond that.