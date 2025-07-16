'AITA for not footing the bill for a birthday dinner after my friend ordered enough for a small country?'

English isn’t my first language, so sorry if anything sounds off. I just need an outside opinion. My friend Beth recently turned 18 and had a birthday dinner at a fancy restaurant. There were about 15 or 20 of us. She is really close with two girls, Lia and Kat. They have been best friends for years and have this very intense, no-boundaries type of friendship.

They go through each other’s phones, eat off each other’s plates, that kind of thing. I met them last year when uni started. I am not used to that. Even with friends I have known forever, I ask before I touch their stuff or try their food. The trio teases me for this habit & they say I am too formal.

At dinner, Lia, told everyone to order whatever they wanted and that it was all covered. I asked if she was sure and she said, “Me saying it is the same as Beth saying it.” It felt a bit off, but I let it go.

I just ordered a Coke and shared some of what was on the table.