'AITA for not forcing my fiancée to wear my father's late wife's wedding dress?' 'She is a total stranger to her.'

"AITA for not forcing my fiancée to wear my father's late wife's wedding dress?"

My father lost his first wife (I'm going to call her Mia) more than 30 years ago, It is a very long and complicated situation but to summarize it: my mother is the second on his heart because he's always said that the love of his life is Mia and he always made it clear.

My dad still wears his wedding ring with Mia in one hand, my mom bakes a cake for her birthday, my mom leaves my dad alone when it's his anniversary with Mia and he's feeling down, there are many photos of Mia in the house, there are even photos of her in their room because my father never wanted to change them, etc.