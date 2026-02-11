'AITA for not forcing my child to apologize when they weren’t wrong?'

My son is 11. He’s quiet, thoughtful, not confrontational. Last week at school, another kid kept teasing him about his haircut. Dumb middle school stuff. My son ignored it for days.
Eventually the other kid escalated and tried to grab his backpack during recess. My son pulled it back and told him to stop. The kid lost his balance and fell. Nothing serious, just scraped palms and hurt pride.
The other boy went home and told his parents my son pushed him on purpose. I got a call from the school asking me to come in. When I arrived, the principal and the other parents were there. The other boy had a small bandage and looked dramatic about it. His parents were angry. They said my son assaulted their child.
My son explained calmly what happened. He said he didn’t push first, he just pulled his bag away. He said he told him to stop multiple times. The teacher confirmed there had been teasing leading up to it. The other parents demanded my son apologize immediately. I asked my son if he felt he did something wrong. He said no. He said he defended himself.
The principal suggested that even if it was accidental, an apology might smooth things over. I looked at my son and told him he doesn’t have to apologize for protecting himself. The other parents were furious.
They said I’m teaching him to be aggressive and unaccountable. They said boys who aren’t corrected early become worse later. The school ended up giving both boys a warning. Since then, I’ve gotten cold looks at pickup. One parent told me privately that sometimes it’s easier to just make your kid say sorry to keep peace.
But I keep thinking about what that teaches him. That he should accept mistreatment quietly. That defending himself is wrong. That other people’s comfort matters more than his boundaries.
He didn’t hit. He didn’t chase. He reacted to someone grabbing his property after repeated teasing. If I force him to apologize just to make adults feel better, what lesson is that? Am I the jerk for backing my child instead of demanding an apology?
NTA, here's your medal for being a good dad 🥇.
For real though. Not enough parents actually back their kids when they set reasonable boundaries. That’s the kind of support that sticks with you.
Limp_Owl2918 (OP)
We need to teach our sons to be tough and fight back when needed, we cant allow other kids to bully them.
He didn’t fight back. He stood his ground and didn’t allow the behavior to escalate. I’m proud of him and you for backing him up. The idea of “keeping the peace” needs to stop. That kind of “Peace” is really just steroids for bullies. They feel like they can continue their behavior with little consequence and also receive a public apology for the victim daring to insist they back off or try to protect themselves.
So…the parents of an aggressive, unaccountable classmate think it’s your son who needs to be taught a lesson?
This 1000 times this!! Teacher conforming the teasing... and the "bully" contained to escalate from tauhyung/teasing for physical action by pulling his son backpack, where accountability for thier son? And the audacity of his parent to say teach them young, what are the teaching thier own son about his actions?
This is what infuriates me about admin. What I would have said is “I agree that if this isn’t addressed early it becomes a bigger issue. The time to address YOUR child’s aggression was years ago but now is a good time to start.”
Also -I would have pushed back on both getting a warning and demanded the other kid be reprimanded at a higher level for the ongoing bullying and getting physical first.
"They said I’m teaching him to be aggressive and unaccountable. They said boys who aren’t corrected early become worse later."
I think you should have said something like "Speaking from experience?
After all it has been your child that has been harassing my son and then grabbed him by his backpack. It seems you should take your own advice and teach your son to not to tease others and keep his hands to himself." NTA. That kid is going to tease the wrong person one day.
NTA. Your son defended himself appropriately and forcing an apology when he did nothing wrong would teach him that his boundaries and self respect don’t matter. You’re modeling accountability with fairness not just placating adults who want to avoid conflict.
NTA! So it’s okay for them to teach their son that they can bully, tease, and assault someone and not have consequences? Where is the apology from their son? Where is the accountability for what their son was doing?
Your son’s school has failed here in my opinion. The other child and parent are AH. “Keeping the peace” in this situation doesn’t support your son and only teaches him that protecting himself is wrong.
NTA. Awesome DAD, OP. Tell your son to apologize in the way of “I’m sorry you fell when you went off balance when you tried to grab my backpack but I grabbed it back.” That way, your son is only apologizing that the kid fell, while making it clear it was in defense of the bully’s actions towards your son.
It’s usually the one who hits back who gets in trouble and the instigator escapes responsibility. This is what the other parents and school tried to do to your son. Their teacher did say there was “some teasing “ leading up to it. Point out that “some teasing “ is a euphemism for bullying and demand the other child apologize to yours.