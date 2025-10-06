"AITA not forcing my son to go to a birthday party because of the host's dogs?"

My son is 8 and in 3rd grade. He recently got invited to a friend's birthday party at their house. Last school year him and this friend were pretty close and they started hanging out outside of school. Turns out, my son doesn't like going to the friend's house because they have a pair of german shepherds. This family are big dog people.

Because of the dogs, I gently worked it where the friend would come over to our house or go to a 3rd space. More recently, sports have picked up and so there is less time for these hang outs. So, inherently we haven't had to address or avoid going to this friend's house.