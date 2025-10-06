'AITA not forcing my son to go to a birthday party because of the host's dogs?'

My son is 8 and in 3rd grade. He recently got invited to a friend's birthday party at their house. Last school year him and this friend were pretty close and they started hanging out outside of school. Turns out, my son doesn't like going to the friend's house because they have a pair of german shepherds. This family are big dog people.
Because of the dogs, I gently worked it where the friend would come over to our house or go to a 3rd space. More recently, sports have picked up and so there is less time for these hang outs. So, inherently we haven't had to address or avoid going to this friend's house.
I asked him if he wanted to go to the party. He said only if the dogs weren't there. I said okay. I broached the topic with the friend's parents and they shut it down on removing or putting away the dogs. They said it's the dogs' house and if we put them away, they'll destroy the room they put them in. I told them my son would not be coming. They got mad. The party is next weekend. AITA?