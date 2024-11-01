"AITA for not wanting to forgive my parents who used to be amazing, because of one mistake they made in the past?"

And I was hoping that, just this once, my parents would answer me. Because I was scared, and wanted someone close to me to be there for me. But, as expected, it automatically went into voice mail and they never picked up.

And that night, I also called other family members to ask them to contact my family or to come with me. And the only ones who was willing to come by to see me immediately was my grandparents, and they also tried to call my parents as well. But, as expected, they couldn’t reach them either.

So, it wasn’t until around the next day at 7:00am where my parents finally heard what happened to me. But by then, I already felt like it was too late because they wouldn’t respond after so long.