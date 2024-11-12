'AITA for not forgiving my best friend after she told my husband I was cheating on him?'

She claimed that she "saw the way I was flirting with someone" at a work event and that I had been texting other guys in a way that seemed inappropriate. I was absolutely shocked and devastated.

There was no truth to what she said, and I couldn’t understand why Emily would tell Alex something like that. I’ve never once been unfaithful, and I had no idea where she got these ideas from.

I confronted Emily, and she admitted that she had seen me talking to a male colleague at the event, but she took everything out of context. She said she "didn’t like the way he was looking at me" and assumed something was going on.