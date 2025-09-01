AITA for not forgiving my friends after they ruined my birthday?' 'MY personality is the problem?'

They even called me rude for ignoring them as house guests, but to me, they’re like family and which guest would go into my room unannounced? They also said I dragged it out for too long, that I was being irrational, and I could’ve just gone to another place with them. I never expected them to “suck up” to me (their words).

I just wanted some comfort and for them to sit with me, not leave me alone. Who goes into a different room when their friend is crying, even if they're quiet and not responding? Now I feel like they’ve secretly resented me for a while and used this situation to unload everything, since they brought up a LOT of other issues they have with my personality.