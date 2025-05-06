Man's husband cheats with his ex's wife at their son's birthday party, unearthing years of years of twisted deception. AITA? UPDATED 5X

1. Peter and Allison didn't notice me when I saw them. There was music very loud downstairs and they weren't facing the door. 2. I didn't stop them because I was in shock, I just stood there for a moment and I heard my son so I unconsciously focused on him. I was pretty much in autopilot.

3. Peter didn't come to the hotel with me because I changed to a different one, he did try to follow me but I took a taxi and left. As far as I know, he's staying with his parents and Allison left.