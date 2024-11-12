Man finds husband cheating with ex-wife during their son's birthday party, discovers his much darker past. AITA? UPDATED 3X

"He said that he only slept with Allison because he knew that it would get my attention and that we didn't have to go through with the divorce, that I know he loves me and that's it."

Words do not exist in any language to describe how messed up this is. Psychopath? Narcissist? Both?

Sweet-Interview5620

Please get security cameras and a doorbell camera and regularly search your car for tracking apps as well as your son’s coat. He will most likely know you will take your son most places with you. Also advice only using a parenting messaging app so he can only contact you through that about your son.