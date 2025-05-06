"AITA for not forgiving my parents and sister after they cut me off (I had an affair with her HUSBAND)."

"But I hope you can see that we are trying to make amends, even if it's late. If there’s any way you can help us with financial support or guidance to assist Serna and her children, it would mean the world to us. We want to do right by them, and by you, if you’re willing to give us that chance. We love you."

When I got that message I was pretty angry? I have not seen my parents in over 10 years and I'm not willing to see them or even consider helping my sister with her kids. I have not responded yet but my husband is willing to send her a very harsh letter on behalf of me. We are considering just ignoring them but would I be an Asshole if I let my husband write a harsh reply?