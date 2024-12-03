SIL refuses to apologize for birthday hijack, claims she 'cast a dark shadow' over her happy announcement.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

OliviaPope (OP)

That is the ultimate decision I came to. I decided to forego any form of birthday celebration in the future, which upset my husband more than it upsets me. Birthdays are supposedly important to him and his family so I was constantly asked to plan something to celebrate, and I did so against my better judgement.

But at the end of it, it felt like I just planned a special evening for his SIL to announce a pregnancy. Personally I don't see the point of planning something, for it to just be used as a "convenient time" for other people to make their own life changing announcements. In that case I'd rather those people do the work of organizing a gathering themselves, instead of me doing the legwork for them.