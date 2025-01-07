Woman refuses to fund SIL's wedding, says 'she has treated me like trash for the past year.' AITA?

She started treating me like absolute garbage after that. I I lived in that house and I would come downstairs from my bedroom and I would try to talk to her, and she would ignore me or be very rude to me. For a full year.

One thing that you don’t do in our culture is exclude people from gatherings, and unfortunately that happened to both my husband and I… there were family gatherings, and we accidentally walked into them, not knowing what was happening.

Completely hidden from us and she was involved in hiding it from us as well. My MIL and FIL were out of the country so I think they thought they could get away with it, but unfortunately, my husband and I accidentally showed up on a regular visit to someone’s house and literally walked into the gathering.