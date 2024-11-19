'AITA for not fulfilling my fiancée’s wish on our wedding day?' 'She's very family-oriented.' AITA? UPDATED

My mom, on the other hand, was going above and beyond to prove to Bob that she is the new mom for Bob’s little princess. They ended up having 3 more kids. Basically I was a roommate who did babysitting for my mom and her New family. I never had a birthday party or a special day.

My dad’s sister was amazing to me. I was at their place all the time. She and her family had birthday celebrations for me and my mom was making excuses not show up and of course rest of them never showed up (I was really my aunt and uncle’s daughter! They were amazing to me). When I left for university I contacted my mom a few times but she was always busy so I just gave up.