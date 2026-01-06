'AITA for not getting craft supplies for my daughter and letting her get excluded?'

After her teacher told her that I wouldn't be bringing them, she broke down crying. The teacher consoled her by telling her to help her classmates and that she would check if she can arrange for another chart for her.

Her teacher asked the others if they had extras but they didn't. She said she would check the art room if there were extras she could use and went to check, but there weren't. The teacher just told my daughter to continue helping her classmates.

After school, she went crying to my husband that I didn't bring them. After I came home, he asked me why I couldn't just bring them to her. I told him that it was a long list of things and that I didn't have time last minute.