'AITA for not getting my ex's affair child a Christmas gift?' 'I know I'm not a saint for this.'

So it's just him for her and he can't afford to get her much. He mentioned this in our co-parenting app and when we went to meet with our twins' teacher he asked if I would get her something or somethings so she can have some presents to open for Christmas. I told him no.

He didn't ask me again until yesterday. He had the kids at the weekend and dropped them off at my house afterward. He saw the gifts under the tree and he was angry at me. He asked if I got his daughter anything and I said no. He asked me what our kids got and I wouldn't tell him. I reminded him it was none of his business what I buy.