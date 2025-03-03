'AITA for not getting overjoyed for my friend’s pregnancy announcement?' 'I was SICKENED.'

I was so so happy for her but it just reminded me of the dreams that my body snatched away from me and my husband. Our kiddos would have been days apart from one another. OP, this person is not your friend. A friend would have at least thought about it. I hope I’m wrong and she apologizes soon after but that was so wrong for her to record it.

toosheeptheorist said:

NTA - and this 'friend' is anything BUT supportive, to you or to other people. She seems to have a case of Main Character Syndrome, in that someone breaking their leg ruined 45 minutes of dancing, not to mention her not even realizing how emotionally damaging her announcement was.