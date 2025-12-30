'AITA for not getting my sister’s baby anything for Christmas and saying I never will?'

I have been very low contact with my older sister for 5 years now and I only see her on family occasions and I don’t even acknowledge her and there’s not even a hey between us, she got with my childhood bully fully knowing what he did to me and not caring at all about it.
He didn’t just call me mean names he used to beat me for hours at a time, he was 5 years older than me and he was overweight for his age. So he was almost triple my size, I still have back pain to this day because he sat multiple times on top of me and again he was multiple times my size, I still have back pain to this day because of him, but she didn’t care because he changed and she told me to get over it.
A couple of days at Christmas our parents hosted like every year and everyone came with their kids, I got each of my nieces and nephews multiple toys and gifts and nothing to my sister’s newborn daughter, I have no relationship with my sister and I don’t want any with her daughter and any future kids she has with her husband...
...they were pissed and her husband confronted me outside about it and called me petty and vindictive and childish, I told him he’s lucky I didn’t sue him for destroying my back and that he might have moved on but I still remember it every single morning I wake up with my back killing me.
The following day my parents sat me down just the three of us and told me that I needed to move on, they said my niece was blameless and that she’s my niece and that I shouldn’t exclude her and that once she grows up she’s going to notice my favoritism and that she’d be hurt...
I told them I don’t care about her and that she’s just a distant relative to me and that I don’t owe her anything and honestly don’t care if she ends up hating me. They called me a horrible father and I reminded them of the pain that I live with every single day because of him. We ended up having a fight and dad told me he was disappointed in the petty loser I was, I said I don’t care about what he thinks about me.
I’m honestly still pissed at my parents and don’t know where we all will go from here. Am I really that bad for not wanting to be part of or have anything to do with my bully’s family and kid’s lives?
spambreath said:
Nope, maintain low contact. It’s not like he ever apologized and tried to make amends. Just get over it is a ridiculous demand to make. Your sister marrying your bully comes with consequences. She’s just not liking the consequences of those actions. Oh well.
Emotional-Raisin-520 said:
Your parents are showing favoritism by accept your bully as part of family and caring about their feelings rather than your very real constant physical pain. Do you even need such people in your life? I suggest cut them off and focus on your own family’s well-being only. NTA.
thePoliticalAdvisor said:
NTA. Also, they think you are pretty and vindictive, so be it and sue your bully. I was bullied in school and in my country you can't sue for that kind of things. If I could, I would sue my bullies for all the medical costs (despite national healthcare, therapy sessions are paid out of pocket).
SkippyFox7 said:
It is time to go to the doctors, make MRIs and everything needed. Sue! I know what it’s like, living with pain. Btw. Ask him to apologize for everything specific (like sitting on you) in front of people and a camera. This is worth a lot. It would be like him admitting the crime. NTA.
VashtiVoden said:
Wow he's bullying you again. Now your family is joining. Die on this hill. I'm sorry this is happening to you!
mountain_mists said:
I mean, I would honestly go no contact with your entire family if I were you. They never defended you when you were being bullied and now they're actively on the bully's side and think you deserved it. F ALL of them. NTA.
WinEquivalent4069 said:
So NTA. You're not just left with emotional issues from his bullying but actual physical scars and pain to this day. Sister knew what he did to you as a kid and still decided "Yep, he's my guy." Her having a kid(s) with him doesn't change what his did nor do you need to be the "bigger person" now. Screw that crap. You have a boundary and your parents need to respect it.