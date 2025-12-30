'AITA for not getting my sister’s baby anything for Christmas and saying I never will?'

I have been very low contact with my older sister for 5 years now and I only see her on family occasions and I don’t even acknowledge her and there’s not even a hey between us, she got with my childhood bully fully knowing what he did to me and not caring at all about it.

He didn’t just call me mean names he used to beat me for hours at a time, he was 5 years older than me and he was overweight for his age. So he was almost triple my size, I still have back pain to this day because he sat multiple times on top of me and again he was multiple times my size, I still have back pain to this day because of him, but she didn’t care because he changed and she told me to get over it.