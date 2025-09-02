Wife refused to give husband's girlfriend their last $200 for 'an emergency.' AITA?

Fast forward to this morning (Tuesday), my husband woke up to a bunch of texts from Anna saying her dad had a heart attack a few states over and she needed $200 for a flight to go see him—asking my husband for this money.

I told my husband that I felt sorry for her but if he sent her $200, we would have $30 until Friday and we still hadn’t done our grocery shopping for the week. I told him that we could not afford to send her the money.

My husband is now mad at me for not letting him send her, essentially, the very last of our monthly money. He says I am being “heartless” and accused me of being jealous (I’m not).