'AITA for not caring that my kids have a better life at my house than their mom's?'

We take trips my ex-wife and her husband cannot afford, they can participate in as many activities as they want, and I happily cover the costs. My kids have a gaming room at my house. They get nice birthday parties with their friends. The works.

My ex-wife and her husband cannot provide the same, and over the past year they have become more vocal about it because the children in their home feel bad. My ex-wife asked me to include the other children in the experiences I give my kids and in the parties I throw for them. I responded through our co-parenting communication that it is better to keep everything separate, and that I am not obligated to provide for children who are not mine.