'AITA for not giving my cat back to the breeder?' 'Do you know how much these cats sell for?'

"AITA for not giving my cat back to the breeder?"

Backstory: we’ve always wanted a Maine Coon. Got one a few years ago that turned out to be a wish.com Maine Coon. One of our acquaintances runs a Maine Coon cattery and due to lack of genetic diversity needed to rehome their two male cats.

We were offered one of the males at an extremely reduced rate, to ensure that he went somewhere where he would a) be treated like a prince and b) be neutered, and not just bred again.

Important context: we have a very skittish, came from a hoarding colony, seized by the council cat. She’s a rescue and our little angel who can do no wrong. She’s also not fond of other cats but tolerates cat #2 who’s affectionately known as the b%tchcraft.