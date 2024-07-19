'AITA for not giving my daughter a car for her 16th birthday and cutting her off financially?'

You distanced yourself bc a child said something mean. Omg, seriously? Will you do the same when your son does the same? Cause guess what? No teen has an always positive relationship with their parents.

More than likely, your kid will say 1- they hate you, 2- you're ruining their life, 3- they didn't choose to be born or something similar. So you just gonna dip when he gets to that stage?

WelfordNelferd said:

YTA. Lisa was, what, 12 years old when you got remarried? At that age, it's understandable that she copped an attitude (and then felt further alienated after you had another child). But instead of reassuring her that she's still a priority to you, you threw in the towel. Then you doubled down after taking in Blake.