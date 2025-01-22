"AITA for not giving the 'dollhouse' I built to my niece, but to my wife as a gift?"

(It’s NOT a dollhouse, but I didn’t want anyone to think I was being misleading on purpose by saying I built a house) I (28M) made my wife (28f) a replica of a house that’s known to fans of a musician, but wouldn’t mean much to others.

It’s about 2 feet tall and wasn’t very complicated to build, but my wife had said a few times over last year that she thought it would be cool to have for little trinkets. She’s like a crow with her trinkets, I love it.

She didn’t know I was making it for her, but I did sneakily involve her in its creation through having her make a couple Tiktoks when we were out together so I could get the colors right. She has no idea, lol.