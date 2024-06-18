'AITA for not giving my former SIL the necklace I had made from my wedding rings from my deceased husband?'

Sorry that my English is bad, it is my only language and I have no real excuse - but I work nightshift I think that it lowers my brain function sometimes. So AITA for not wanting to give my former SIL my necklace?

Dittoheadforever

You're NTA. The necklace is yours and it is wildly inappropriate for your former sister in law to ask for it.

"it would mean more to her as his sister then it would to me now that I was getting remarried and moving on."

That's ridiculous. I'm sure she has other things that remind her of her brother. Of course, they're probably not jewels... but she has no connection to the ones in the necklace as you and he picked them out together.