'AITA for not giving girlfriend a spare key?' UPDATED

I (27M) refuse to give my girlfriend of 4 years (24F) a key to my apartment. Not even my parents have a spare key. I have a key to my girlfriend's apartment that she gave me a year ago. I mostly use it to check on her dog during the afternoon, because I get off work around that time. Her dog is fairly destructive when home alone so he's crated.
This is also only done Monday-Wednesday. Thursday and the weekend my girlfriend doesn't work. Friday her dog is at a daycare for limited socializing. He hasn't graduated to full time according to staff.
My girlfriend brought this argument up randomly a few weeks ago. I explained that I wasn't comfortable giving anyone a key to my home. It has nothing to do with her. I even offered to give back her key.
She declined, because I'm looking after her dog and occasionally I do light housework. We didn't talk about this much at the time. I think it's because we were out in public.
Yesterday, she asked me again why she couldn't have a key. I asked why she needed access to my home? She said giving her a spare is for emergencies that may occur. I said I could just give me parents a key for that or even the super can handle it as they have a key. This response set her off and she has been ignoring me since she left.
I don't understand. She has been in my apartment before. It's not like I'm hiding anything. I'm not comparing her to any of my exes. None of them ever had a key either. She doesn't have any of her personal items in my home. AITA for not giving her a key?
My girlfriend has stated she prefers her place over mine which is why she typically brings an overnight bag when she tries to stay at my place (she hates that instead of a mattress I sleep on a Japanese floor mattress). I live a minimalist life as I'm hardly home. If I had a pet or plants, something that would require attention, then someone would have a spare key.
Issue Solved:
I didn't realize that her feelings were so personally hurt, because I was thinking practical where she was struggling to ask the questions about our future.
I went over to her place with chocolates and a cute keychain. I apologized for not understanding that it wasn't really about a key. I told her that she doesn't need a key to know that I'm committed to her.
I also explained that she doesn't need a key to a place that doesn't feel like a home. I gave her the keychain so when my lease is up and we look for a home together she will have a place for a key.
Dude, unless you're willing to progress your relationship, I foresee a breakup in your near future.
Yeah, dude basically just told her that their relationship isn’t going anywhere.
God knows why she could not just ask about their future directly? But thankfully he decoded the conversation in the end and realized she wanted to talk about moving in together and their future, but instead fought about a key and its symbolism. Thankfully Reddit put the clues together and he communicated directly. Yay for direct communication.
First read, I missed that it was an EMPTY keyring. Can you imagine if he gave her an empty jewelry box so that she would have a place to keep the engagement ring whenever he feels like he wants to get engaged :')
I think the best part about this post is this comment thread (and others) where people read “empty keychain” with their own eyes and their brains rejected that because it literally couldn’t possibly be what he did. I had to read it four times, just… 🤯. “Ok everybody told me you want access to my house for trust, so here’s a gift that says ‘no’.”
I don’t think he’s being malicious in any way, but damn is he incredibly obtuse. He understood the theory behind the feedback but still completely whiffed on the right thing to do, and did an even more insulting thing. Shame that he deleted, but that tells me that this is a true story.
Yeah it was never about the key, it was about trust and commitment to the relationship with that next step. God forbid that girl ever drops ring hints “she has so many rings already, it’s not practical to ask for another!”
“I explained to her that her feelings were wrong and that I’m totally willing to maybe consider looking at contemplating the next step on our relationship as soon as might be mildly convenient for me.”
I like how the nearly 30 year old dude's defense is, "Not even my parents have a key." Mine don't either, and I actually like my parents. Know who else I like? My wife. She had a key pretty fast because it's not about access or privacy, it's about commitment and trust. It's pretty rare to see someone snatch defeat from the jaws of victory outside of sports.
Sometimes I think I'm bad at reading people.
Then I read stuff like this and I instantly feel good about my people reading skills.
So OP is a doofus of the highest order, however his girlfriend crates her dog all day everyday except from one afternoon of socialization per week?! “He’s super destructive when left alone” YAH THINK?!!
Sadly I have a friend like this. Me and countless others have told him that if he kept acting this way his longtime girlfriend would dump him and sure enough it happened. The girlfriend sat him down multiple times to explain why she was unhappy and it still didn't get through to him. While I love my friend I think that she made the right decision for her long-term happiness.
She hates the floor mat and after 4 years he still hasn’t tried to make his place more welcoming? With a, you know, bed??? Dude doesn’t know what a real relationship is or how to have one.
I have no problem with minimalist life styles and the people who choose to live them, but COME ON so many of them replace all that extra space with living in the clouds.