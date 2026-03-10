'AITA for not giving girlfriend a spare key?' UPDATED

Yesterday, she asked me again why she couldn't have a key. I asked why she needed access to my home? She said giving her a spare is for emergencies that may occur. I said I could just give me parents a key for that or even the super can handle it as they have a key. This response set her off and she has been ignoring me since she left.

I don't understand. She has been in my apartment before. It's not like I'm hiding anything. I'm not comparing her to any of my exes. None of them ever had a key either. She doesn't have any of her personal items in my home. AITA for not giving her a key?

