'AITA for not giving half of my fortune to my brother?'

Their reasoning for this is - I only get to work outside and get the exposure for my business because my brother took care of my family at the village, and if not him I were never able to even get out of the village. So whatever success I got after moving out of the village was not of my own but a shared success with my brother and he should get half of it.

While my reasoning is - I never chose to go, I was forced because he wanted to stay and we didn't have enough for all of us. Whatever time I was outside working I was sending money home regularly so it's not that he's taking care of my family for free.