'AITA for not immediately giving in to a 3-year-old having a temper tantrum in front of her gentle parenting mother?'

She starts full on screaming for another episode. I turn off the tv and say "I understand you want to watch another episode. I will put on just one more when you calm down, stop crying, and ask nicely, ok?".

This normally works when the mom is not here, but this time of course the kid would not calm down because she knows that mommy will get her what she wants. So I didn't turn the tv back on. The mom gave me this deathly look, like "how dare you try to discipline my child". And told me "just put it on" with a bit of an attitude.