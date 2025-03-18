'AITA for not giving my late brother's wife access to money?' 'It's meant for my nephew during an EMERGENCY.'

"AITA for not giving my late brother's wife access to money meant for my nephew during an emergency?"

My brother James was married to Elle for 10 years. They had one living child in that time, my nephew Caden (16). Elle had five miscarriages as well and that's something I mention because it will come up later. Caden was only 5 when James died.

Before he died, James was awarded money for a lapse in medical care which cost him his life ultimately. James wanted the largest part to go to Caden and when he was sorting his estate and final wishes he asked if I would become the caretaker of the money.

He had it in a bank account but wanted to be 100% satisfied it would go to Caden alone. He said it wasn't about Elle or how much he trusted her but she would remarry and he had no way of knowing if the man who came into their lives could be trusted.