"AITA for not giving my dad’s cabin to my stepbrother because he’s 'going through a rough time?'"

So my (28F) dad passed away last year and left me his cabin in the woods. It’s a pretty simple place—nothing fancy, just a small cabin like 2 hours from where I live now. We used to go there all the time growing up, just the two of us. He built most of it himself and left it to me in his will.

My mom remarried when I was 15 to this guy Ken, and he has a son (Luke, 31M). Luke and I never really got along. He was always kind of smug and made fun of my dad for being quiet and “off the grid.”

My dad kept his distance, and Luke never came with us to the cabin. He actively hated going outside and once called my dad a “hermit with a hammer.”

Anyway, now Luke is having a rough time. He lost his job, his fiancée left him, and he’s currently living with my mom and Ken.