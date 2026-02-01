'AITA for refusing to give my ex-wives $300,000 dollars each?'

She reached out a few times asking for money because she was having a hard time, and I refused. She is terrible with money, something I helped her manage before. These requests have since stopped and I haven't heard from her in about 3 years. Here is the situation.

My mom has had some health issues recently and required surgery. I am self-employed now and took some time off to go home. I am from a city of roughly 100k population, so not small but not too big. In the area of the city we live in, it is easy to run into someone you know if you go to Target grocery store etc. Well while I was in town, I ran into Lisa at the gas station of all places.