'AITA for not giving my friend a ride home?'

On the way, she again pressured me to drive her home and sounded irritated, saying it was really not that far. I explained again that we had been drinking and that I do not drink and drive or drive on the expressway at night.

EDIT: I was NOT drunk which is why I had no problem driving 4 minutes to take her to the train. The problem was her wanting me to drive an hour in the dark with any alcohol in my system at all. That’s where I had to draw the line.

At the station, I asked her to share her location so I could make sure she got home safely. She agreed but never did. She responded coldly when I said I love you. When I got home, I saw she deleted our Instagram story together and removed me from her close friends.