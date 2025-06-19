'AITA for not giving my money to help out my sister who is in financial trouble?' UPDATED 2X

I will need to find work for now, as currently, I don't have a roommate as I was hopping to find one once college started. To be honest I have absolutely no idea what I am doing right now, but that's something I'll have to learn. I changed all my documents and especially the place I'll be taking the second stage of the entrance exam. So all I can do now i wait and see what future has in store for me.

For those who asked about my sister. I contacted her after I was kicked out and explained to her the situation. She was mortified, and told me that she never once asked our parents for help or money. She said she was indeed tight on money, but nothing she and her husband couldn't handle and she would never accept my money.